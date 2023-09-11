Robert W. Baird Cuts ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target to $40.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

