Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,776,122 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 39,828,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Rivian Automotive worth $1,188,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,943 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.