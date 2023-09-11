RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $300.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RH from $260.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RH from $330.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $327.38.

RH stock opened at $310.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.22. RH has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,419,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,470. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in RH by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in RH by 187.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,040,000 after purchasing an additional 320,538 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the second quarter worth $1,058,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of RH by 25.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at about $4,997,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

