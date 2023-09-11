Reviewing KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) & Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and KORE Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.28 -$520.82 million N/A N/A KORE Group $264.06 million 0.21 -$106.20 million ($1.55) -0.40

Analyst Recommendations

KORE Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and KORE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

KORE Group has a consensus target price of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 585.81%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A KORE Group -45.28% -31.42% -8.55%

Summary

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam beats KORE Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

