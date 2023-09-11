Relx’s (REL) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,770 ($34.98) price target on the stock.

Separately, Investec raised Relx to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.99) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,601.33 ($32.85).

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,722 ($34.38) on Friday. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 2,124 ($26.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,735 ($34.54). The stock has a market cap of £51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,991.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,563.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,564.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,153.85%.

In other Relx news, insider Alistair R. Cox acquired 950 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,604 ($32.89) per share, with a total value of £24,738 ($31,242.74). Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

