Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6,712.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $830.69 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $772.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $772.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

