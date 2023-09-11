Regency Centers Co. (REG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 125.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $64.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Regency Centers news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,448,000 after buying an additional 660,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Regency Centers by 11.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,746,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,761,000 after buying an additional 669,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

