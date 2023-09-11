Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Analysts at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $42.76 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.16.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 276.42% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,703,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $27,069,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $23,794,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,769,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,320,000 after acquiring an additional 379,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.