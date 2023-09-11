Raymond James Trims T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Target Price to $172.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $184.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.95.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.