Raymond James Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$12.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.55.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

TSE WCP opened at C$11.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.84.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$873.40 million for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 31.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1297561 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Vineeta Maguire purchased 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.36 per share, with a total value of C$99,992.88. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.