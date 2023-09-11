Raymond James Boosts Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target to C$3.50

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
Rubellite Energy Price Performance
Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.00 million. Rubellite Energy had a net margin of 59.13% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rubellite Energy will post 0.2800546 EPS for the current year.
About Rubellite Energy
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
