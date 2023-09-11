Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Sells 63,701 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,701 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust comprises about 1.9% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $102.99 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.00.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

