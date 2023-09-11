Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Sells 120,098 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,098 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for 3.4% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $25,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

