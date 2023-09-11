Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,033 shares during the period. Broadstone Net Lease makes up 2.7% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $20,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.1 %

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.07. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.84%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Stories

