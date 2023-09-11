Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Increases Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 342.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,884 shares during the period. Veris Residential accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 371.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veris Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veris Residential news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $1,883,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,206,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,039,091.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Veris Residential stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.79%.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

