Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Has $34.69 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,701 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart makes up 4.6% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $34,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 286.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 89.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CUBE opened at $40.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.95%.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

