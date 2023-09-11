Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Has $24.24 Million Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,737,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,549 shares during the quarter. Acadia Realty Trust accounts for about 3.2% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $24,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,713,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,058,000 after purchasing an additional 237,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,844,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,299,000 after buying an additional 43,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after buying an additional 123,389 shares during the last quarter.

AKR stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -211.76%.

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

