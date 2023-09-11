Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203,264 shares during the quarter. Easterly Government Properties accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 212,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 29,994 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 455,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $2,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

DEA opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.67. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 378.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

