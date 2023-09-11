Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Buys 6,809 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises about 8.5% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $64,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.56.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $118.83 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $163.83. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

