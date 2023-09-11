Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Buys 196,700 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 668.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for 7.8% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $59,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after acquiring an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,460,000 after acquiring an additional 194,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,316,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,968,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

SBA Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $216.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.70. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $214.51 and a 12-month high of $334.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

