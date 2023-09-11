Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.17 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $28.70 million and $3.17 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,417,964,663 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

