Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,800 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Qurate Retail worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

QRTEA stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.