Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.58) to GBX 1,540 ($19.45) in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.89) to GBX 1,610 ($20.33) in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.08) to GBX 1,440 ($18.19) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,700 ($21.47) to GBX 1,630 ($20.59) in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,491.67.

Shares of PUK opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Prudential has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Prudential by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Prudential during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

