Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Lowered to GBX 1,540 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,550 ($19.58) to GBX 1,540 ($19.45) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.89) to GBX 1,610 ($20.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,655.67 ($20.91).

PRU opened at GBX 896.60 ($11.32) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,017.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,098.71. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 782.40 ($9.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.45). The company has a market capitalization of £24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In other Prudential news, insider Arijit Basu purchased 2,443 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,077 ($13.60) per share, for a total transaction of £26,311.11 ($33,229.49). 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

