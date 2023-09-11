Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.70.

NYSE PRU opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.02. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

