Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,571,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prologis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,580,000 after purchasing an additional 285,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,130,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,792,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

NYSE PLD opened at $122.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

