Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,390,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,416,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,094,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,650 shares of company stock worth $26,080,611. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $236.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $236.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

