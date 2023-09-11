Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 711,498 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,877,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 711,498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,249,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.6 %

GPN opened at $125.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.57.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.