Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,775,456 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,481,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,775,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,337,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:COP opened at $122.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.63. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

