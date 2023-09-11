Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,019,788 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,671,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019,788 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Ceridian HCM worth $1,513,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.7 %

CDAY opened at $73.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -812.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.05 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $17,821,208.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,821,208.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $319,839.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,873 shares of company stock worth $3,490,274. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

