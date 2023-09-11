Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,152,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 308,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,052,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 171.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,300,000 after buying an additional 952,633 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after buying an additional 816,302 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $180.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.51. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $172.55 and a 12-month high of $265.56.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

