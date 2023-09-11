Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,443,066 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $988,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,353,000 after acquiring an additional 698,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,866,000 after buying an additional 1,102,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,216,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,882,000 after buying an additional 294,744 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CP opened at $76.42 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

