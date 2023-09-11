Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,432,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 768,070 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $1,347,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $120.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

