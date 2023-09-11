Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $994.46 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,728,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,795 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $994,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $159,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,576 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.1% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,012,000 after purchasing an additional 831,829 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $56,727,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,144 shares of company stock valued at $23,012,041. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $111.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

