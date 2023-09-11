Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $938.69 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,991,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161,302 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Conagra Brands worth $938,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

