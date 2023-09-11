Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $11.34 Billion Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,290,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 809,943 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,338,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 3,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Visa by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 76,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 57,990 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $666,204,000 after acquiring an additional 115,032 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 0.1 %
V opened at $247.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $460.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.49.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
