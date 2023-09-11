Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.02 Billion Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of IDEX worth $1,018,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.92.

IDEX Trading Down 1.1 %

IDEX stock opened at $216.09 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $195.27 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.