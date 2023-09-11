Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,948,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,879,992 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,153,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,519 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $161.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

