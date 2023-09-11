Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,637,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,183,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,137,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.76.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

