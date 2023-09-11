Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,982,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $1,385,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.1 %

WY opened at $32.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

