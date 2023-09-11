Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,449,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662,338 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Burlington Stores worth $1,303,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $106,648,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 453,250 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 12,888.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 429,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,036,000 after purchasing an additional 425,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $156.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average is $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.