Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,449,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662,338 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Burlington Stores worth $1,303,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $106,648,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 453,250 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 12,888.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 429,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,036,000 after purchasing an additional 425,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Shares of BURL stock opened at $156.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average is $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.79.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
