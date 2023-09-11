Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 109.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,129,876 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,149,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MNST opened at $56.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.