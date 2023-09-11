Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 139.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,133,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $157.43 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

