Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$145.00 at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PD. TD Securities increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$117.64.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$95.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.21. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$56.42 and a 52 week high of C$116.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.22.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$425.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$404.07 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. Research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 15.7986348 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

