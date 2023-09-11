Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$135.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$117.64.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$95.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.21. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$56.42 and a 52 week high of C$116.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$404.07 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 15.7986348 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

