Piper Sandler Raises Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $57.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRZE. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.47.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE opened at $49.13 on Friday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $99,207.18. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,687.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 296.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after buying an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Braze by 196.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after buying an additional 513,740 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

