Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Boosted by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 4.7% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $93.67 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.15. The company has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.