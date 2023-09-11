Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Raised to “Outperform” at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.10 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.69.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PBR opened at $14.68 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

