Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 290 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHLL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.78) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Petershill Partners from GBX 226 ($2.85) to GBX 223 ($2.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHLL

Petershill Partners Stock Down 14.5 %

Petershill Partners Cuts Dividend

PHLL opened at GBX 150 ($1.89) on Friday. Petershill Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142 ($1.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.50 ($2.82). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -468.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Petershill Partners’s payout ratio is -4,375.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petershill Partners

In other Petershill Partners news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £73,800 ($93,205.35). Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.