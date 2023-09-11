PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $176.27 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.26.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

